GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.96. 595,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,118. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

