GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.7% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $25,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average of $106.37. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $114.11.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

