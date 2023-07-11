GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.36. The stock had a trading volume of 568,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,031. The company has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

