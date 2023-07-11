GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,961 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $14,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.15. 282,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,370. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

