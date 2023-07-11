GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 113,181 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 113,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813,374 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,311,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,465,000 after acquiring an additional 38,933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,969,000 after acquiring an additional 638,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after acquiring an additional 954,175 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.93. 392,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,534. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

