GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 254,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 104,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.45. 209,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,094. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.91. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

