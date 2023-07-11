GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 600 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

QUAL traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.75. 1,057,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

