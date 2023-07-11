GXChain (GXC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $21.51 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $21.51 million and $2,143.97 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000939 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001949 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000903 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002569 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

