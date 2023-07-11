GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $22.44 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $22.44 million and approximately $943.45 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001943 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000915 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002504 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

