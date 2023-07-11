Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,136 shares of company stock worth $33,380,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $439.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $450.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.28.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

