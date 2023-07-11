Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 566 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 1.1% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $234.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.89, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.64. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $242.65.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,161 shares of company stock valued at $43,079,515. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

