Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 21,003 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.46.

Newmont Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

