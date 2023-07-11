Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,322 shares of company stock valued at $30,280,391. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.80 and its 200 day moving average is $142.34.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

