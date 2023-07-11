Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $179.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.75.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

