Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.0 %

NOC stock opened at $452.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $447.55 and a 200 day moving average of $462.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.