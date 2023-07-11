Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $3.14 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 109,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000. Bank of America makes up about 0.9% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $229.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

