Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.