Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock Price Down 5%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.39. 77,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 437,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.50 million, a P/E ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

(Get Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.