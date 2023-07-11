Head to Head Comparison: Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) & Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Genus and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Genus alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genus N/A N/A N/A Editas Medicine -960.70% -56.20% -41.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Genus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Editas Medicine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genus N/A N/A N/A $0.48 73.80 Editas Medicine $19.71 million 31.21 -$220.43 million ($3.18) -2.80

This table compares Genus and Editas Medicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Genus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Genus and Editas Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Editas Medicine 1 7 6 0 2.36

Editas Medicine has a consensus target price of $15.93, indicating a potential upside of 83.35%. Given Editas Medicine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Editas Medicine is more favorable than Genus.

Summary

Genus beats Editas Medicine on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genus

(Get Free Report)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand. The company also sells bull semen and embryos to breed calves with various characteristics for milk and beef production under the ABS, Genus, and Bovec brands. In addition, it offers technical services to farmers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing gene-edited Natural Killer cell medicines to treat solid tumor cancers; alpha-beta T cells for multiple cancers; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.