Head to Head Survey: Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWC) vs. Its Competitors

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Free Report) is one of 687 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A $4.97 million 78.00 Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors $1.31 billion $28.28 million 6.97

Analyst Ratings

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors 113 588 865 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 54.57%. Given Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I pays out 307.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.7% and pay out 155.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A -28.82% 1.40% Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Summary

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I competitors beat Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

