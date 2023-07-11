Head to Head Survey: Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) versus Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG)

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) and Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Fair 0 3 5 0 2.63 Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cedar Fair presently has a consensus target price of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.99%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Golden Heaven Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Fair 14.51% -22.47% 6.25% Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Fair $1.82 billion 1.08 $307.67 million $4.41 8.65 Golden Heaven Group $41.79 million 5.26 N/A N/A N/A

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Heaven Group.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Golden Heaven Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

