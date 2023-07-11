Hedera (HBAR) 1-Day Volume Hits $17.81 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $17.81 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00044714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013324 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,287,565,809 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,287,565,809.068203 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04674656 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $14,793,666.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

