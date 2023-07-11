Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0483

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $16.69 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00043300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013452 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,287,565,810 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,287,565,809.193134 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04776493 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $17,771,213.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

