Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 950,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 511,886 shares.The stock last traded at $128.42 and had previously closed at $133.35.

The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.36 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Brian Grass purchased 5,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $480,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

