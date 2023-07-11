Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Acquired by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Helios Technologies worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.88. 7,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,245. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $72.61.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.20 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. CJS Securities began coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.