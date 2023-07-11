Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires 101 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.9% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
McDonald’s Price Performance
Shares of MCD traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $291.84. 375,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.65 and a 200-day moving average of $279.24. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.10.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McDonald’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.
About McDonald’s
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McDonald’s
- What are the 3 Best Bank Stocks This Earnings Season?
- Carvana Is Rallying Fast, But It’s Still a High-Risk Investment
- PriceSmart Pulls Back: A Smart Time To Buy Emerging Markets?
- Insiders Are Buying Consolidated Edison
- Earnings vs. Headwinds: Mixed Signals For S&P’s 2023 Performance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.