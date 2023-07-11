Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires 101 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.9% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $291.84. 375,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.65 and a 200-day moving average of $279.24. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

