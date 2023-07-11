Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.1% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $73.62. 1,945,176 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.55. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

