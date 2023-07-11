Highview Capital Management LLC DE Buys 84 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,404 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.90. 870,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,131,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.14. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $159.12. The company has a market cap of $414.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

