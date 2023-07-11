Highview Capital Management LLC DE Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,005,000 after buying an additional 110,026 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,496,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.25. 1,408,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

