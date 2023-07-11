Highview Capital Management LLC DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.80. The stock had a trading volume of 546,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,210. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.28. The company has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

