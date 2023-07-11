Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,008,000 after purchasing an additional 411,508 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,631,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,869,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $810,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,705 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $84.05. 572,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $85.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.