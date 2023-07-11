Highview Capital Management LLC DE Sells 100 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, June 5th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.36. 546,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.18 and its 200 day moving average is $211.04.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.