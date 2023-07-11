HitBTC Token (HIT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $801,756.64

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, HitBTC Token has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. HitBTC Token has a total market cap of $206.25 million and $801,756.64 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HitBTC Token token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit.

HitBTC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HitBTC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

