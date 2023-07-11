Horizen Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Horizen has a total market cap of $110.80 million and $5.00 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $7.98 or 0.00026083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00093596 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00045945 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,890,644 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

