Hunting’s (HTG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.15) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.50) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hunting to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.37) to GBX 350 ($4.50) in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.40) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 369 ($4.75).

Shares of LON:HTG traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 257 ($3.31). 297,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,139. The stock has a market capitalization of £423.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8,566.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. Hunting has a 12 month low of GBX 185.40 ($2.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 354 ($4.55). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In related news, insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 15,000 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £34,350 ($44,191.43). 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

