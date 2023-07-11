Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.64 and last traded at $33.69. 24,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 181,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $967.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.97.

Ichor last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $225.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ichor by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ichor by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ichor by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

