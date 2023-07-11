Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

NASDAQ IPWR opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. Ideal Power has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $14.89.

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9,766.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ideal Power in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

