IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 292 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.18. The company had a trading volume of 96,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,444. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $97.68.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

