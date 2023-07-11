IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after buying an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP remained flat at $51.71 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 570,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,143. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

