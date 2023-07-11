IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 347,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,842. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

