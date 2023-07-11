IFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FUTY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 62,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.11. 49,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,193. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $50.25.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.