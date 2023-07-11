IFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,256,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,472,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,739,000 after purchasing an additional 44,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,052 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock remained flat at $96.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. 223,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,738. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $102.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

