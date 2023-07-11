IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.96. 236,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,648. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

