IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 861 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,484,250,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.04. 1,311,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.