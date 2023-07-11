IFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,369 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $405.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,354. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.43. The company has a market capitalization of $308.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

