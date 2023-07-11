Information Services (TSE:ISV) Given New C$31.75 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Acumen Capital from C$30.75 to C$31.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ISV. CIBC raised Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James raised Information Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Cormark lifted their price target on Information Services from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Information Services Stock Performance
TSE:ISV opened at C$24.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.22. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$19.12 and a twelve month high of C$25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.82.
Information Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.
Information Services Company Profile
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
