Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Ingles Markets stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.08. 57,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,367. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $78.32 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

About Ingles Markets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

