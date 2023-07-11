Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Ingles Markets Stock Performance
Shares of Ingles Markets stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.08. 57,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,367. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $78.32 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.92.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ingles Markets
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.