Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Purchased by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May comprises 1.4% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.70% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PMAY. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth $312,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 15.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 581,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 75,855 shares during the period. Acute Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,399,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 674.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 935,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,941,000 after buying an additional 814,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $474.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

