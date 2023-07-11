Insider Buying: 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Major Shareholder Buys 443,413 Shares of Stock

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strategic Risk, Llc. acquired 443,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $101,984.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,063,261 shares in the company, valued at $704,550.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFSH remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,056,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,595. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. 1847 Holdings LLC has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.95.

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter. 1847 had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 453.02%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1847 stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 1847 Holdings LLC ( OTCMKTS:EFSH Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of 1847 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.

