Insider Buying: 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Major Shareholder Buys 443,413 Shares of Stock

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strategic Risk, Llc. acquired 443,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $101,984.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,063,261 shares in the company, valued at $704,550.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
1847 Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EFSH remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,056,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,595. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. 1847 Holdings LLC has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.95.
1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter. 1847 had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 453.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1847
1847 Company Profile
1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 1847
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.