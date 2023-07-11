Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $242,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,705.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Agiliti Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of AGTI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. 109,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,105. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.47, a P/E/G ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.44 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Agiliti Company Profile
Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.
